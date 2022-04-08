FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $13.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.