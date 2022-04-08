FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Seven & i Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.