FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.56 million and a P/E ratio of -116.25. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

