G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.52. 5,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

