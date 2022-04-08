G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at 1.20 on Wednesday. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.60 and a 12 month high of 2.27.
About G Mining Ventures (Get Rating)
