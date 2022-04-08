Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

