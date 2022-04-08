Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
