Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,583,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 1,042,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

