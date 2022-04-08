GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 21,520 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $116.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.