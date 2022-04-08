GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 21,520 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $116.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.
GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.