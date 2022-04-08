GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. This January, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. The hiked dividend highlights GATX's commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a positive for GATX. Management also expects the Rail International segment’s profits to increase in 2022 owing to strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India. However, high operating costs (up 4.1% in 2021 from 2020 levels) are concerning. The company's liquidity position is a matter of concern. The current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at GATX exhibits a downward trend. This does not bode well. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Shares of GATX opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,316 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

