General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $230.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 396.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $242.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.00. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

