Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Genpact worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

