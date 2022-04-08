Geoffrey M. Price Sells 60,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSH opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

