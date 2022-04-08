GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

