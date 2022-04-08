Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 3.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 23,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,179,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 242,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gevo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

