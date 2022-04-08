Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,529,539 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gfinity in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

