GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of GFL opened at C$41.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
