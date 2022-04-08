GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of GFL opened at C$41.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.93.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

