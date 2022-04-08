Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Gap Up to $37.12

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $37.97. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. B&I Capital AG grew its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

