Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Down 0.1%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 3,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 75.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

