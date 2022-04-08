Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $67.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $103,772,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 20,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

