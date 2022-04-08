Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.