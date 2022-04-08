Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.
Shares of GPN opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
