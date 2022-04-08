Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.51. 744,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 996,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

