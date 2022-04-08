Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 13,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 101,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.
