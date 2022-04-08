Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.06. 209,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,696. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.28. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $202.58 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.