GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,215. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

