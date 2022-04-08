GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $538.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.