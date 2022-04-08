Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Down 0.1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.