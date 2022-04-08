GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $171,895.37 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.
GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
