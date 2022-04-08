GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $171,895.37 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

