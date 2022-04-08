Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $25.28. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1,825,142 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

