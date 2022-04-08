Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

