Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSV shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

