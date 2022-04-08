Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Up 80.9% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $27,554.45 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 80.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.24 or 1.00024269 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

