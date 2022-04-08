Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,231,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

