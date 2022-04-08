Grimes & Company Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $317.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

