Grimes & Company Inc. Has $244,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $384.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.