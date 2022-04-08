Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
