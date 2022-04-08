Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.