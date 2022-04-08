Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,107,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

