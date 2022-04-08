Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

