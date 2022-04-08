H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 125 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 140 to SEK 125 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 371,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.