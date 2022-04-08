Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.79.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

