Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.