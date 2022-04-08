Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.75 ($195.33).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($196.70) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday.

FRA HNR1 traded down €2.70 ($2.97) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €145.90 ($160.33). 138,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €160.88.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

