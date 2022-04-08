Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Raised to GBX 670 at Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.30.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

