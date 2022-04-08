Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

