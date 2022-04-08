HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.10

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.52 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $277,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

