Head-To-Head Contrast: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) vs. Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Track Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $5.28 million 4.95 -$4.76 million N/A N/A Track Group $39.66 million 0.44 $3.44 million $0.14 10.71

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and Track Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.30%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Track Group.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -90.22% -19.77% -17.79% Track Group 4.55% 360.55% 18.53%

Summary

Track Group beats AmpliTech Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

About Track Group (Get Rating)

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant. The company also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, it offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; InTouch, a smartphone monitoring and supervision application for the criminal justice market; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It sells its products in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

