HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

