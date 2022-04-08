Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

