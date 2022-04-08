Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00198929 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00382934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

