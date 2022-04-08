HedgeTrade Trading Down 3.5% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $157.20 million and approximately $58,255.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

